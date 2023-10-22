Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer reunite; Farah Khan shares glimpse of mandali's reunion

The 16th season of Bigg Boss was one of the most talked about seasons of the controversial reality show led by Salman Khan. The season even grabbed immense limelight for the 'mandali' (group) which includes MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer. Even after the show, their friendship survived and the mandali was often spotted spending time together. The mandali even celebrated the show's success and their friendship at Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan's place.

Bigg Boss 16's mandali reunites:

Now, a few hours ago, Farah Khan offered a sneak peek of Bigg Boss 16's mandali members as they reunited for a dinner date. In the picture shared by Farah on her Instagram handle, we see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are all smiles as they pose for the photo while being seated at the dining table. One mandali member Abdu Rozik is missing from the picture.

Take a look at Farah Khan's post here-

Sharing this snap, Farah Khan wrote, "Mandli Reunion!! Its been a year n still best of friends! N im Lovinggggg the inside stories even till now #biigboss16 #mandli .. @aslisajidkhan @m___c___stan @shivthakare9 @nimritahluwalia @sumbul_touqeer @abdu_rozik u were so missed there will never b a bunch like this."

In the comment section of this post, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thanked Farah for hosting a dinner night for them. The actress wrote, "Big hug to you." Shiv Thakare also reposted the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you mam for the lovely dinner. Love you."

About Bigg Boss 16 mandali:

During Bigg Boss 16, the mandali members Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Abdu Rozik were applauded by the viewers and host Salman Khan for their friendship and unity. Several co-contestants tried to create a rift between them but their bond survived everything.

Speaking about Farah Khan, the filmmaker is all set to be seated as a judge for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. Joining Farah on the judges panel will be Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

