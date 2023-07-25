Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare opens up about his journey from Roadies contestant to a guest gang leader

Shiv Thakare was recently seen on the sets of Roadies season 19 as guest gang leader for one day was seen sharing his expertise with the contestants. During his one on one sessions with the contestants, he gave the contestant some advice too. In 2017, Shiv Thakare began his Roadies journey as a contestant by competing on the reality series MTV Roadies Rising and finally making it to the semifinals. After roadies, he also appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shiv Thakare recalls his Roadies journey from a contestant to a guest gang leader

Speaking with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 16 fame expressed his blissfulness with his fans stating, “Going on Roadies as guest gang leader was the best day of my life”. Not only his fans but his mentors Prince Narula and Ranveej Singh were happy to see Shiv’s Thakare on Roadies. Shiv mentioned how at every step Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singh guided and motivated him. He shared how his gang leader and the host even gave him tips on how to make an appearance on the show. Thakare said that he waited for 5 years in the line before making it to the roadies.

Shiv Thakare got emotional while sharing his experience as guest gang leader in Roadies. He said that the respect the Roadies stage has given him is far beyond explanation. He mentioned how happy he was when he was given much respect and Roadies salute.

The Roadies guest gang leader spoke about the moment and said, “When I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, I was simulatenously offered something very big but I chose KKK. Then this offer came for a day and it became special for me. Sitting on that chair, uss chaifr ke kayak banna channel ne mujhe smjhaya I’m very grateful. I stood in audition lines of 5 years and waited to finally reach Roadies and here I was sitting on the gang leaders chair as a guest.”

Shiv opens up about his bond with Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula

After his appearance on the show, Shiv said that he missed Rannvijay Singha on the set of Roadies and he initially started watching it for the host only. Thakare opened up about his precious bond with Rannvijay. He said, “Rannvijay sir is like my elder brother whose hand is always there on me. He is still in contact with me. He has guided me and whenever he sees something good about me, he sends a message - ‘Proud Of You’. I think this bond with him will last forever.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Shiv’s success and achievements, the former Roadies contestant has opened his new cafe. And, currently, the KKK 13 contestant is simultaneously working on his YouTube channels as well.

