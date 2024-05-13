Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently created a lot of buzz by making a public announcement of his marriage. The singer is all set to tie the knot with an Emirati girl named Amira in July. Just like his fans, his friends are also equally delighted over the coming celebrations.

Shiv Thakare, who developed a close bond with Abdu during their stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house, has shared that he is too excited about his ‘brother’s’ wedding.

Shiv Thakare talks about Abdu Rozik’s marriage

In an interaction with Etimes, Shiv Thakare said when Abdu Rozik uploaded his engagement pictures on social media, he assumed it to be a prank and told the media publication too. He got a direct confirmation of the news after receiving a call from Abdu. Shiv stated, “Abdu called after seeing my statement everywhere and informed me that he is indeed settling down.”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant further quoted, “I am very happy for him. He is like a younger brother to me and I am over the moon as he is starting his new life. I know he has always been excited about the marriage. We have discussed this in the past. I am going to attend his wedding festivities and dance like crazy. Full on dhamaal karunga.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Shiv, another member of famous Bigg Boss 16 mandali, Sajid Khan talked about the international star’s wedding. He said, “Yes, I spoke to Abdu two days ago and initially felt that he was joking. But he is actually getting married. If he invites us and visa is hopefully in place, we will travel to his wedding and enjoy it.”

About Abdu Rozik’s marriage

On May 10, Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram account and posted two happy frames from his intimate engagement ceremony with girlfriend Amira at Majlis Sharjah. The couple is set to marry on July 7.

In one of the photos, Abdu showed his bride-to-be the heart-shaped diamond ring. The other portrait depicted him putting the ring on Amira’s finger. Alongside the heartwarming clicks, the Tajikistan-based singer revealed the date of their engagement to be April 24.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik to tie knot on July 7; Bebika Dhurve says THIS about attending his wedding