Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma reveals if she is doing Naagin 6 or not, comments on Abdu Rozik-MC Stan feud

Soundarya Sharma is now one of the most well-known personalities in the industry and rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Her unfiltered personality and behavior were loved by the viewers owing to which she survived for a long time in the house. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion sense. Post her tenure in Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya is riding high on success and has reportedly bagged numerous projects.

Soundarya Sharma reveals if she is doing Naagin 6 or not:

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Soundarya Sharma was questioned about her upcoming projects. When asked whether she is in talks with the makers of Naagin 6, the Bigg Boss 16 fame made an interesting revelation. Spilling beans about her plans, Soundarya told the publication that she is not going to do Television shows. However, she mentioned that there are several projects in her kitty, but she cannot reveal much about them, but soon she will be seen on-screen.

Soundarya Sharma talks about Abdu Rozik-MC Stan feud:

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's friendship has hit rock bottom and the mandali has ended stated the Kazakistan singer. The mandali members such as Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer commented on MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's ongoing feud. It all started when Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed he is no longer friends with MC Stan. Abdu Rozik's team also released an official statement on his Instagram handle and made allegations against MC Stan of several things.

When TellyChakkar asked Soundarya Sharma to share her opinion on their fight, the actress said that such differences keep happening. She further added that sometimes there are misunderstandings but things get better. Soundarya also mentioned that she doesn't know what happened but said that MC Stan and Abdu are adults and they will clarify the misunderstandings. She said that we lived in Bigg Boss 16 house for 4 months and such things keep happening. She also revealed that she has not spoken to Abdu Rozik or MC Stan in a while now.

On the professional front, Soundarya Sharma has reportedly bagged a song in a Bollywood film. Sajid Khan, who is directing a film after a 4 years hiatus, has roped her Soundarya for a song in his movie.

