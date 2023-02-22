Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's what we know

Soundarya Sharma is a very well-known personality in the showbiz world and receives immense love from her fans. The actress maintained a very active presence on her social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of her whereabouts. Over the years, Soundarya has been part of numerous projects and has won the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess. The actress was among one of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 and there was no doubt that she emerged as a strong contestant. Well, do you know that the actress has been approached for the upcoming season of the Khatron Ke Khiladi?

As per the reports of Times of India, a source close to Soundarya has revealed that ‘Following a fantastic reception on Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma has been contacted to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty.’ The talks are on between her and the makers of the show and if things fall in place then she would come on board for the same. Well, we are really excited to see the actress being a part of the stunt-based reality show. However, Soundarya is not the only contestant who has been approached for the show, there are other Bigg Boss 16 contestants as well who are in the talks of participating the stunt show.

Soundarya Sharma's work

In 2017, Soundarya Sharma made her acting debut with Anupam Kher's produced Ranchi Diaries and was applauded by the audiences for her performance. She also starred in her first web show Raktanchal 2 and essayed Roli in the series. Soundarya was also a part of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's newly released film Thank God. Recently, the actress featured in a music video ‘Bade Din Se’ after her stint in Bigg Boss 16.