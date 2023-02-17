Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De enjoys dinner date with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik; WATCH VIDEO
Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik go out for a dinner date. Check out the video here.
Sreejita De is one of the renowned actresses of the telly industry owing to her good looks and acting skills. Recently, the actress was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and entered the house with a bang. He fans were excited to see her on the show as she made her on-screen appearance after a long hiatus. However, her journey was short inside the house but she re-entered as a wild card contestant and proved herself. Well, now as the Bigg Boss 16 is over it seems like the after party is still going on as everyday the contestants are seen partying together. Recently, Sreejita De shared a glimpse from the party where the actress was spotted with her fellow housemates of Bigg Boss 16.
Sreejita De party's with Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sreejita shared a glimpse of her dinner night where the actress was seen with Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. In the video, Shiv was seen pulling Abdu’s cheeks while Sreejita was recording the whole thing. Talking about their bond, Sreejita had a love-hate kinda relationship with Shiv inside the house but it looks like after the show everything is left behind and all the contestants are having a fresh start.
Check out the glimpse here
Sreejita De’s work
Sreejita recently made a stellar appearance as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 16. The actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her stint in the show. Earlier, she has also been a part of several daily soaps. Some of her popular serials are ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay,’ ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai,’ ‘ Piya Rangrezz,’ and many more.
