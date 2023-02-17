Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De enjoys dinner date with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik; WATCH VIDEO

Sreejita De is one of the renowned actresses of the telly industry owing to her good looks and acting skills. Recently, the actress was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and entered the house with a bang. He fans were excited to see her on the show as she made her on-screen appearance after a long hiatus. However, her journey was short inside the house but she re-entered as a wild card contestant and proved herself. Well, now as the Bigg Boss 16 is over it seems like the after party is still going on as everyday the contestants are seen partying together. Recently, Sreejita De shared a glimpse from the party where the actress was spotted with her fellow housemates of Bigg Boss 16.

Sreejita De party's with Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare