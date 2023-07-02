Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De gets married to beau Michael Blohm-Pape in dreamy white wedding; See photos

Sreejita De, known for her appearances in television shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Nazar, and her participation in Bigg Boss 16, has taken the plunge into marital bliss. The talented actress tied the knot with her longtime beau, Michael Blohm-Pape, in a dreamy Christian ceremony in Germany. The wedding pictures have been making waves on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their joyous celebration.

Sreejita De's wedding pictures

Sreejita De gained popularity and garnered a significant fan base through her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she showcased her vibrant personality and garnered a strong following. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates on her personal life, and the news of her engagement to Michael Blohm-Pape had left everyone excited. The couple got engaged in December last year. On 21st June, she was spotted at the airport flying off to Germany with her beau, and her parents by her side. Today, they tied the knot in the presence of family and friends.

The much-awaited wedding of Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape took place in Germany, and the couple's wedding pictures have been circulating online, leaving fans mesmerized by their enchanting ceremony. The bride looked resplendent in her bridal attire, and the groom exuded elegance in his dapper suit. The dreamy ambience and picturesque settings added to the charm of their special day. The wedding pictures reflect the love and joy that radiated from Sreejita and Michael on their momentous occasion. The couple exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones, creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, showering the couple with love and blessings. The actress's Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam also took to the comment section to shower their love. As Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape begin their journey as husband and wife, fans eagerly await glimpses of their life together and wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.