Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De states she's not leaving India after marrying Michael Blohm-Pape; Says THIS

Popular actress Sreejita De is among the well-known celebrities in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows and entertained the audience with her acting prowess. Recently when Sreejita was spotted attending Bigg Boss 16 reunion bash, the actress spilled beans on her marriage plans with beau Michael Blohm-Pape. When the paparazzi asked Sreejita De about her marriage plans with beau Michael Blohm-Pape, the Bigg Boss 16 fame revealed, "Yes, the wedding will happen this year itself." She also stated that the wedding will take place in Germany and then in Goa. There will also be a post-wedding party in Mumbai. Sreejita De reveals her post-marriage plans:

Soon after her wedding announcement, the Bigg Boss 16 fame was showered with love and many congratulated her on this great news. Her fans were keen to know whether she would continue to live in Mumbai or she is shifting to Germany along with her beau Michael Blohm-Pape. Thus, answering her fans' question, Sreejita De took to her social media handle today and spoke about her plans. While speaking about it, the actress dropped a hunch that she has a project in her kitty. Sreejita wrote, "Thank you all for the lovely messages regarding my wedding announcement. Means a lot Just to clarify one question I received many times: NO, I am not leaving India after our wedding and am very excited to share news about my upcoming projects after #biggboss16 very soon!"

Take a look at her tweet here-

Speaking about her personal life, Sreejita has been dating Michael Blohm-Pape for several years now. Sreejita and Michael are head over heels in love with each other, and their social media is proof of this statement. Sreejita often shares mushy dreamy pictures and videos with her beau on her social media handle. On the professional front, Sreejita De has been a part of several shows such as Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and many others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De enjoys dinner date with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik; WATCH VIDEO