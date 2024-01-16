Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer criticizes BB makers for dragging personal life publicly

Bigg Boss 17 has been curating headlines ever since Ayesha Khan entered the house. The shocking allegations she landed against Munawra Faruqui have turned out to be one of the most notable moments in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Many actors slammed the makers for underlining the contestant's personal life for entertainment. Now, Sumbul Touqeer has put forward her opinion on the same.

Sumbul Touqeer criticizes Bigg Boss 17 makers

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sumbul Touqeer took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared her thoughts on the reality show dragging someone's private life. The Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress wrote, "After watching some clips of this season, it saddens me how a person’s private life is dragged on a show which is entirely based on different perspectives..The game or the show should not have anything to do with a person’s life outside the house…#bb17 #MunawarFaruqi."

Have a look at Sumbul Touqeer's tweet here:

For the uninformed, Sumbul Touqeer participated in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant and rose to popularity. During her time inside the house, she created headlines for her dynamics with Shalin Bhanot. Interestingly, she turned out to be the youngest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss (in any language) to stay in the house for more than 100 days

Before being locked inside the house, the young actress received her major breakthrough with the television show Imlie, as she played the titular character. She even starred in Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15, marking her Bollywood debut. As of now, Sumbul Touqeer plays the lead role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon opposite Mishkat Varma.

Friction between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

It was an unexpected move from Bigg Boss when Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card contestant, seeking an apology from Munawar Faruqui. She claimed to have a history with him and accused the stand-up comedian of 'two-timing.'

In the recent episodes, she alleged the comedian cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. Ayesha further revealed that Munawar sent a marriage proposal to a famous influencer while sharing a relationship with Nazila.

