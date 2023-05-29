Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Khan doesn't want to return to TV but there's a catch; Find out

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the popular actress and one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16 has been enjoying the limelight since her participation in the reality show. Even though Sumbul didn't make it to the top 5, she came out as one of the strongest contestants of the season. The actress has carved a place in the industry for herself and has established herself as a renowned actress in the telly and showbiz world. Fans love her confidence and attitude towards her family, industry colleagues and friends.

Sumbul Touqeer on returning to television with acting

Sumbul rose to fame after playing the lead in the TV serial Imlie. The stellar performance of the actress opposite Fahmaan Khan made her a household name. She was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and garnered a lot of attention. While Sumbul has been flooded with exciting projects after her exit from the show, the actress is taking her time to choose them. Recently, in an interaction with media, Sumbul shared, "I am being offered a lot of projects on television, but I don’t intend to return to that as a daily soap takes one–two years of your life. Hence, I wouldn’t like to come back on television and I am concentrating on movie and OTT projects."

Meanwhile, the actress is not away from the limelight as she is often spotted making public appearances, attending events, and enjoying her time with family. Recently, she was seen on the sets of Haarsh Limbachiyaa's show, Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull where she had a lot of fun teaming up with Fahmaan Khan, Rashami Desai, and others.

Here's a clip from Imlie that Sumbul shared recently:

Sumbul's Bollywood debut

It might come as a surprise to many fans that Sumbul made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15. She essayed an important role in the film, which was integral to the story. She was seen as Amli and her performance in the film made her stand out.

