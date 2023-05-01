Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer not in talking terms with 'good friend' Fahmaan Khan? Here's the truth

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. In this controversial reality show, Sumbul was part of the mandali and became close friends with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress rose to fame after starring in the popular TV show Imlie where she plays the lead. The show also featured actor Fahmaan Khan opposite her and the two shared a great bond. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, Sumbul talked about her equation with the actor.

Sumbul reveals if her friendship with Fahmaan Khan has gone kaput

Sumbul and Fahmaan have always maintained they were good friends and time and again they have proved their friendship for each other. Recently, Sumbul shared that both of them have a hectic schedule and they hardly get the time to meet each other. However, they are not seen spending time together, fans of Sumbul and Fahmaan are busy speculating if their friendship has gone kaput. Sumbul clarified that nothing of that sort has happened and they are still friends.

‘We hardly get time to talk or connect’

Talking about her equation with Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul shared, “Yes, I am still friends with Fahmaan Khan. But as we are both busy with our projects, we hardly get time to catch up. We worked together on a show, but now we are working individually on different projects. Hence, we don’t get time to stay in contact. When we shot for Entertainment Ki Raat, we met there. But when he is shooting for his daily soap, then we hardly get time to talk or connect.”

She also talked about she doesn't understand why their fans are fighting. She wants her fans to enjoy Fahmaan’s work as well as her good work. They should have fun instead of fighting.

Sumbul further added that it is very common in the industry to lose touch with co-stars when they are not working together. Since, they work with different sets of actors, and everyone has a different routine and life, it’s not possible to stay connected all the time.

