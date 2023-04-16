Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer opens up about her relationship with father: Whatever I have learnt is through..

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. In this controversial reality show, Sumbul was part of the mandali and became close friends with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress was on good terms with other contestants and was evicted before reaching the top 5. While she was inside the house, her father supported her and did his best to protect his daughter from controversies.

Sumbul on her relationship with father

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sumbul opened up about her bonding with her father. The actress shared that whatever success she has achieved today is because of her father. She shared, ‘I consider myself very lucky that my father is very understanding and since I was 6 he started looking after us independently. He raised us all alone single-handedly. Whether it was waking up and getting us ready for school, cooking our breakfast, looking after the house and running his own dance school, he did everything all alone.’

Sumbul also shared that whatever she has learned today is through his father’s experiences and she is grateful for that. Talking about her father’s contribution to her life, she shared that she never felt her mom’s absence. She said, ‘Till now in my life, I have never felt having anyone else’s support or guidance. The first time I got my periods, my father was there, nobody else was around to guide me. I told my father and he helped me with it. He knows each and everything about me and my life.’

Sumbul on her parent’s separation

Sumbul believes that as a daughter, she should respect her parent’s decision. She said, ‘It doesn’t matter what I plan. I feel if my parents have mutually decided that they want to go on different paths in life, being their child I should respect their decision. I think I should keep the respect of both the relations.’

