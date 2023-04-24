Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer recalls how her father guided during first period

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. She is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. Speaking about her personal life, Sumbul is very close to her father and sister Saniya. The actress often spoke about her father raising her as a single parent and helping her at every step of her life.

Sumbul Touqeer talks about her father:

In a chat with ETimes TV, Sumbul Touqeer opened up about being raised by a single parent and revealed how her father managed all the household chores and saw them off to school every day while running his own dance school and even doing other things. The Bigg Boss 16 fame also shared how her father has always been around to help her since she was 6 years old. While talking to the portal, Sumbul mentioned that in her life she never felt like having anyone else's support or guidance other than her father's.

The Imlie actress revealed, "The first time I got my periods, my father was there, nobody else was around to guide me. I told my father and he helped me and my life. I never felt uncomfortable about it even till now and neither my dad has ever felt any discomfort. I don't know how different it would have been having a lady around in the house as I've never experienced it."

On the personal front, Sumbul Touqeer recently purchased a lavish flat in Mumbai. She shared the first vlog on her YouTube channel where she gave a glimpse of her new expansive abode. Her Mumbai flat has been named Khan Manzil after their family home in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

On the professional front, Sumbul was also seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is presently seen in an entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

