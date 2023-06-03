Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer uploads video after ‘difficult’ two weeks

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. She was the youngest contestant on the show and came out as one of the most loved ones. In the entertainment industry, Sumbul has carved a place for herself as a talented actress. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude.

Sumbul's recent video on social media

It was last week Sumbul Touqeer uploaded a post mourning the loss of her cat, Clouds. Taking to social media, Sumbul wrote, " “Clouds…. I love you ……I’ll hold you safe in my heart forever….may you find peace my bachchu…… you lived with us for only a month but you gave memories to cherish forever… I miss youI’ll always love you !!” Today, the actress came online and uploaded a video where she is seen speaking about the last few weeks. She said, "Everyone knows the last two weeks of my life were not very smooth, it was actually very difficult, but all I wanna say is thank you to each and everyone of you for cheering me up. I have seen a few tweets and messages, thank you so much." She captioned it, 'Love Ya.'

Watch Sumbul's video here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the video, fans of Sumbul wrote how much they love her and showed their support for the Imlie actress. The comments can surely brighten up her day. One comment reads, "We are always with you sumbul." Another wrote, "Take care, we are here for you."

Meanwhile, netizens also speculated if something went wrong between Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul. Fahmaan also talked to the media and addressed the speculation. Sumbul's sister also reacted when her posts on social media were filled with comments from Sumbul's fans.

