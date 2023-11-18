Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer visits Imlie 3 sets; posts PICS with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy

Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon as an aspiring IAS officer Kavya Bhansal. The show revolves around her struggle and the obstacles that she faces to become one. Sumbul rose to fame with her stint in Imlie. The actress recently visited the sets of Imlie and got clicked the current leads of the show.

Sumbul Touqeer visits the sets of Imlie as the show achieves a milestone

Sumbul Touqeer's claim to fame is her quirky yet sensitive character Imlie. The actress aced the character with her rural dialect and antics. The show took leap and hence Sumbul had to bid adieu to the show. The show recently completed three years and Sumbul paid a visit to sets of the show. The Bigg Boss 16 fame was also seen clicking pictures with the lead actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy.

Since it's the third generation of Imlie, Sumbul's OG Imlie becomes the grandparent of Imlie (Adrija Roy). Sumbul shared pictures from her visit from the sets.

Take a look at pictures posted by Sumbul Touqeer with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy

Imlie Season 1

Imlie started of with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani playing the lead roles of Imlie and Aditya respectively. The story of the show revolved around Imlie and Aditya getting forcefully married. However, later, they fell in love. After Gashmeer's exit from the show, the makers roped in Fahmaan Khan to play the lead role opposite Sumbul Touqeer. Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie's love story won many hearts and Fahman-Sumbul's offscreen camaraderie became crowd's favorite.

Imlie Season 2

After Imlie and Aryan's death in an accident, her daughter Imlie and Malini's daughter Cheeni took the story forward. Megha Chakraborty played the lead role while Karan Vohra played Atharva opposite her. Seerat Kapoor played Cheeni, the antagonist.

Imlie Season 3

To save her daughter, Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) sends Kairi and Imlie away in a sailing boat. Post leap, the infant grows up to be the third-generation lead Imlie played by Adrija Roy. Imlie gets married to Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) on a contract basis but fate tries to bring the duo together.

