Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer visits Imlie 3 sets; posts PICS with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy

Sumbul Touqeer who played the OG Imlie in 'Imlie' visited the sets of the show which is currently in its third generation. The actress also clicked pictures with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy.

Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui Updated on Nov 18, 2023   |  12:11 PM IST  |  5K
Sumbul Touqeer, Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Rao
Sumbul Touqeer, Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Rao (PC: Sumbul's Instagram)

Key Highlight

Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon as an aspiring IAS officer Kavya Bhansal. The show revolves around her struggle and the obstacles that she faces to become one. Sumbul rose to fame with her stint in Imlie. The actress recently visited the sets of Imlie and got clicked the current leads of the show.

Sumbul Touqeer visits the sets of Imlie as the show achieves a milestone

Sumbul Touqeer's claim to fame is her quirky yet sensitive character Imlie. The actress aced the character with her rural dialect and antics. The show took leap and hence Sumbul had to bid adieu to the show. The show recently completed three years and Sumbul paid a visit to sets of the show. The Bigg Boss 16 fame was also seen clicking pictures with the lead actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy.

Since it's the third generation of Imlie, Sumbul's OG Imlie becomes the grandparent of Imlie (Adrija Roy). Sumbul shared pictures from her visit from the sets.

Take a look at pictures posted by Sumbul Touqeer with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy

Sumbul Touqeer and Sai Ketan Rao (PC: Sumbul's Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer and Adrija Roy (PC: Sumbul's Instagram)

Imlie Season 1

Imlie started of with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani playing the lead roles of Imlie and Aditya respectively. The story of the show revolved around Imlie and Aditya getting forcefully married. However, later, they fell in love. After Gashmeer's exit from the show, the makers roped in Fahmaan Khan to play the lead role opposite Sumbul Touqeer. Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie's love story won many hearts and Fahman-Sumbul's offscreen camaraderie became crowd's favorite.

Imlie Season 2

After Imlie and Aryan's death in an accident, her daughter Imlie and Malini's daughter Cheeni took the story forward. Megha Chakraborty played the lead role while Karan Vohra played Atharva opposite her. Seerat Kapoor played Cheeni, the antagonist.

Imlie Season 3

To save her daughter, Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) sends Kairi and Imlie away in a sailing boat. Post leap, the infant grows up to be the third-generation lead Imlie played by Adrija Roy. Imlie gets married to Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) on a contract basis but fate tries to bring the duo together.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I watch Sumbul Touqeer's version of Imlie as reference point'; Adrija Roy of Imlie 3

Advertisement
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Journalist

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Sumbul Touqeer's Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!