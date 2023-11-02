Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta remembers her pet dog Rani: 'I still get goosebumps thinking about the day'

Tina Datta has made a decent name for herself in the entertainment industry. From being a part of the top-rated show Uttran to trying her hand at reality shows, the actress has explored herself in different genres and has been successful in winning the hearts of viewers. The actress is a pet lover and had two dogs, but one, Rani, passed away last year. On Rani's first death anniversary, Tina Datta shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

For the unversed, Tina was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and she was informed about the same in the confession room. She had an emotional breakdown moment as she bid adieu to her pet dog.

Tina Datta's heartfelt note for late pet dog Rani

Tina Datta expressed her grief through a post on social media on Rani's first death anniversary. She wrote: "A year since you left me, I still get goosebumps thinking about the day. Rani no one can know what you meant to me, the strength you gave me and continue to give me. I promise to always celebrate our good times and memories. I miss you, my Queen! You’ll always always have a piece of my heart."

Have a look at Tina Datta's Instagram post

Tina Datta's journey in Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta's journey in Bigg Boss 16 was a roller-coaster. The actress started in the show being friends with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma. However, with time, she grew apart from all her friends. Her equation with Shalin Bhanot was often the talk of the house.

After getting eliminated from the show, she re-entered Bigg Boss 16 with a twist. Later, she became friends with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and supported her to win the show.

Tina Datta post Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta was in the news post-Bigg Boss 16 and the buzz that surrounded her got her a new show titled, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Tina played the carefree Surili in the show. She was paired with Jay Bhanushali in the show. The show recently went off-air.

