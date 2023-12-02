Bigg Boss 17, 1 Dec 2023: ‘Mai bewakoof nahin hun,’ Khanzaadi explains as she suffers emotional breakdown

Bigg Boss 17, 1 Dec 2023: Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode had Karan Johar replacing Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 16 due to the latter's other commitments. In today's episode, Khanzaadi again revealed that she wants to exit the show and go home. She cried that the inmates mocked her by bringing up her health issues on national television. Here's what happened.

Khanzaadi breaks down on her medical issues, says ‘I want to go home’

As Karan Johar schooled the Bigg Boss 17 contestants, he also talked to Khanzaadi. The filmmaker said that no one in the house made fun of her illness for the last two weeks. However, this matter turned into a fun factor after everyone saw her immature approach and behavior towards Abhishek Kumar.

Giving out an explanation, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, said, “It's my fault that I shared my personal information, which I was told not to share. And every time and upon everything, it was mentioned that she acts.” Further, Firoza Khan accepted that it was her fault that she shared her personal information.

Confronting her, Karan Johar explained, “It has been clearly stated to us that Khanzaadi is medically fit to continue in the show.” Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande apparently supported her, and then Karan Johar asked, “If you all want to discuss this openly, then I'll come up with discrepancies too.” Further, the host asked Khanzaadi whether she wanted to open up about it before everyone.

Ankita Lokhande replied that she wanted to know everything. On the other hand, Khanzaadi said, “ As you wish sir. Please sir continue.” The next moment, Karan Johar added, “If you want to bring up your personal injury on national television, then you can.” Listening to this, Khanzaadi had an emotional breakdown and replied, “No sir, I want to go home…Sorry.”

Clarifying herself more, Khanzaadi said, “Mujhe himmat nahi hai national television pe main jhooth bolu. Agar mai doctor se bhi baat kar rahi hun Bigg Boss sunn rahe hain. Toh mujhe pata hai ki agar mai jhooth bolungi toh Bigg Boss mujhe tokenge toh mai bewakoof nahin hun (I don’t have the courage to speak lie on national television. Even if I am talking to the doctor, Bigg Boss is listening to me. So I know that if I lie, Bigg Boss will interfere. So, I'm not a fool).”

Later Karan Johar asked her whether she did light exercises as advised by the doctors. Khanzaadi replied, “Sir I'm conscious because cameras are everywhere.”

The filmmaker clapped back and said, “Neither do you have to abide by the doctor's advice, nor do you want to take medicines prescribed by them.” Explaining herself, Firoza Khan commented, “I did not complete the course, but I consumed them.”

