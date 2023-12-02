Bigg Boss 17, 1 Dec 2023: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide due to THIS reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

In today's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his childhood. While he discussed his early life moments with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rinku Dhawan, Munawar revealed that his mother died by suicide when he was only 13. Here's the full story.

Munawar Faruqui reveals leaving school and working at young age

As Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma were having a conversation, Munawar Faruqui joined them and opened up about his early days. He said, “Bachpan se hi khana aisa khaya hai ki khali roti banti thi aur ek sookhi daal masale mei. Toh wo matlab dopahar ka lunch hota tha (Since childhood, I have eaten such food that only chapattis were made and only dry, spicy daal. It used to be my lunch)."

Further, he explained, "Raat mein bhi aisa hota tha ki salan chawal agar bana hai toh kuch third cheez kabhi nhi hoti khane mein (It used to happen even at night that if salan rice is prepared, then there is never any third item in the food)."

The next moment, Rinku Dhawan asked Munawar Faruqui how his mother died. Answering it, he mentioned suicide. Further, Aishwarya Sharma asked, "How old were you then?" That was when Munawar revealed that he was only 13 at that time.

Rinku Dhawan then asked him about the reason his mother committed suicide. Munawar Faruqui explained, "Lot of reasons. Unhappy married life was there, plus karza uss waqt. Dad pe bahut karza tha. Meri mom pe bhi karza tha. It was like humiliating wo time pe (Lots of reasons. Besides unhappy married life, there was a loan. Dad had a lot of debt. My mother also had a loan. That time, it was kind of humiliating)."

Opening up further about his situation, Munawar revealed that he had to leave his schooling and used to work. Adding more, he said, “Fir kabhi aisa laga toh baat karenge. Par saadhe teen hazaar rupaye ka karza tha sirf (I will talk when I feel it again. But the loan was only three and a half thousand rupees)." After saying this, Munawar walked away.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

