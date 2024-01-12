Bigg Boss 17, 11 Jan: 'You are a hell,' Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya as they engage in heated argument

Tonight's (Jan 11) episode was quite special as family members were called inside the Bigg Boss 17 episode. However, another highlight of the episode was the clash between Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra. The two got into an argument after the former spilled beans on how the Zid actress reframed Munawar Faruqui's words for Ayesha Khan to make things appear in another way that was favorable to her.

Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya's verbal fight

In a room, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain sat together, and meanwhile, they started talking about Munawar Faruqui's statements about Ayesha Khan. While discussing the same, Isha said that Mannara had put the comedian's words in another way that he had not even said about Ayesha Khan. The Udaariyaan actress commented, "Tune apna patta clear karne ke liye bola mujhe aisa laga (I thought that you said those words to clear your way)."

Listening to this, Mannara Chopra asked her in a louder tone, "What hell are you talking? What do you mean by 'patta clear." After locking horns with Isha Malviya, she went to Ayesha Khan for clarity. The latter said that Mannara came to her and claimed that Munawar mentioned that he did not like Ayesha. At the same time, the social media influencer also conveyed that was not his exact words. To this, Mannara Chopra commented, "Yes, because I felt that way."

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

After discussing it with Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya got engaged in a verbal fight. While Mannara kept explaining that she asked Ayesha to hear Munawar Faruqui's words, Isha consistently felt that the actress molded words according to her feelings. In the meantime, Mannara lost her cool while explaining her situation to Vicky Jain. She says, "I don't have love wala feeling for Munawar Faruqui, today, tomorrow, forever."

On the other hand, Isha commented, "Things don't get clear by shouting or crying." After some time, Mannara shouted at the Udaariyaan actress and said, "You are a hell. Your thinking is a hell." The next moment, Munawar Faruqui talked to her regarding the same.

