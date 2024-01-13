Bigg Boss 17, 12 Jan: Abhishek Kumar engages in ugly spat with Isha Malviya; abuses her during fight

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

While emotions are running high owing to the family week, today's (Jan 12) episode also had an ugly spat between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The two got into a heated argument and even abused each other. Upon listening to their brawl, other contestants intervened. Housemates even urged them not to fight at least the day when family members of the inmates had arrived in the house.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar counterattack each other with fiery words

In the garden area, Ankita Lokhande tells Abhishek Kumar that he threw an apple somewhere. He replies, “Yes so that garbage would not be seen.” Meanwhile, Isha Malviya comments, “Gandagi na dikhe bas failaun mai (Dirt should not be seen but should be spread by me).” Listening to the statement, Abhishek asks her not to comment anything as things eventually turn huge. Continuing the conversation, Isha explains how he went out of the house owing to his bad behavior. While the actress tags him as arrogant, Abhishek mentions her being jealous.

Eventually, their normal conversation turns into a heated argument. The duo starts fighting wherein the Udaariyaan actor consistently claims that Isha commenced the fight. As things turn more fiery, Isha calls him ‘k*tta’ and in response, Kumar also tags her as ‘k*tti.’ In the meantime, other housemates intervene to stop Abhishek and urge him not to drag the matter.

However, the duo continued to fight aggressively. Losing his cool at Isha Malviya, Abhishek says, “Tu bh*******i.” Listening to the abuse, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel react aggressively. On the other hand, Abhishek says, “Usne di hai meko gaali (She has used abusive words for me).” Targeting Isha Malviya, he comments, “Jaan ke mudda banane wali aurat (A woman who makes issues knowingly).”

Further, Vicky Jain confronts him and asks how he can abuse a girl. Dragging the issue, the businessman says, “Camera mei bolna ki ladki ne tere ko gaali di hai (Speak before the camera that a girl has used cuss words for you).”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

