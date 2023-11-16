Bigg Boss 17, 15 Nov, 2023: Ankita Lokhande talks to Vicky Jain about missed periods and taking pregnancy test

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 15, 2023: Among all the contestants inside the BB house, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Lokhande have been constantly making headlines owing to their bittersweet relationship inside the house. Even in today’s episode, the two started off with Bigg Boss teasing Vicky about rushing Ankita out of the shower while he helped Khanzaadi iron her clothes. This triggered Ankita, and the actress reacted. However, the only question in viewers’ minds after today’s episode is, ‘Is Ankita pregnant?’

Ankita Lokhande talks about missed periods and taking pregnancy test

As Ankita Lokhande was sitting outside in the garden area, she had another conversation with Vicky Jain that soon escalated into an argument. The two got inside and talked about it. As Vicky explained, he was bothered as Ankita insulted him in front of Khanzaadi; the actress replied, “Mein thaak gayi, mein sach mein thak gayi, mentally.” "(I am exhausted, mentally)"

“Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe period nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain.” “(I feel sick; I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either; I want to go home)” In response, Vicky adds that she mentioned yesterday that it was day 1 of the period. Ankita denies it and says that her blood tests were done yesterday, and she remembers clearly what she told him.

Further, Ankita adds, “Periods nahi, mereko blood test huya, pregnancy ke liye, kuch hain toh nahi andar.” "(Not periods, I had a test done for pregnancy)" She also stated that her reports didn’t come, and a urine test was also done on the day. Vicky continues talking about the game, and Ankita says she is confused.

Both of them argued and refused to listen to each other; however, they ended the argument with fun banter, with Ankita making faces at her partner.

For the unversed, yesterday’s episode also started with the Bigg Boss 17 contestant walking around the kitchen and saying she was in the mood to eat something sour. As Rinku expressed her curiosity, she replied immediately, “Nahi, nahi...vaisa kuch nhi hai. Mujhe lag raha kuch aur gadbad toh nahi." “(No, no, nothing like that. I am just hoping that nothing is wrong)” However, Rinku continued teasing her as Ankita said that she was stuck inside the house, so nothing could happen there.

