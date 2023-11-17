Bigg Boss 17, 16 Nov, 2023: ‘Double standard tu hai,’ Samarth Jurel gets into argument with Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17, 16 Nov, 2023: From the scarcity of ration in the Bigg Boss 17 house to the Diwali bash for the contestants, today’s episode was packed with entertainment. One of the highlights was Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi’s face-off during the Diwali card game. Another pinnacle of the day has to be Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s fight at the end of the day.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurrel’s fight

On Day 33, after the Diwali party, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are seen inside the room, caught in an argument. Samarth brings up some incidents from the day and tells Isha, “Mein comfortable ho gaya and tu bhi ho gayi kyunki mein barrier ban raha tha.” "(You have become comfortable since I got comfortable. It seems I was the barrier)"

In response, Isha says, “Isko barrier nahi bolte hain. Barrier matlab beech mein aana. Tu kya beech mein aa raha hain? Tu mujhse kya expect karta hai bata?” "(This is not a barrier. Barrierr means to come in between. Are you coming in between? What do you expect from me?)" She adds, “Tu hi mujh pe allegations lagata rehta hain, dusro se mein kya ummeed karu? Dusre toh bolenge hi." "(You put allegations on me. What should I expect from the others?)"

Samarth Jurrel replies, “Do din pehle nahi hui change, abhi sab change… (You couldn’t change two days back, and now suddenly...)” Isha interrupts and says, “Arre kyunki mein lad rahi thi usse. (Because I was fighting with him)”.

Samarth asks Isha not to scream and speak softly. She replies, “Kyun na bolu? Tu bhi chillake bol. Ye maat bol ladai ke beechh mein dheere bol, aramse bol. (Why shouldn’t I scream? You also shout. Do not ask me to speak softly during an argument).” “Jo galat hota hain, wo chillake bolta hain (Whoever is wrong screams to make their point),” adds Samarth.

Isha gets up and says that she is right with Sana, and Samarth’s thoughts cannot change her perspective or her way of speaking. The two also ask each other to go away. Isha says that Samarth is showing disrespect toward her. The latter also calls the former ‘badtameez’ due to her high pitch of voice. He also says, “Double standard tu hai, flip tu marti hain. Man pe jo chal raha hain, shakal pe nahi layegi. (You have double standards and flip. Whatever is on your mind, you are not showing it on your face).” Abhishek walks in, and Samarth goes out with him to the Bigg Boss 17 garden area.

