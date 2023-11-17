Bigg Boss 17, 16 Nov, 2023: 'You get conscious around camera while we come close'; Abhishek Kumar to Khanzaadi

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 16, 2023: Today’s Bigg Boss 17 episode started with a fight between Khanzaadi and Munnawar Faruqui. Later, Bigg Boss sends Diwali invite to Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. The contestants inside the house believe the invite is exclusively for them. Bigg Boss clears that others will also get invites throughout the day. This builds excitement inside the house as everyone wonders who will get left out of the party.

Abhishek Kumar bashes Khanzaadi

All the contestants get invited to the Diwali bash. As everyone gets ready and steps out for the party, Bigg Boss welcomes the paparazzi inside the house and each contestant poses one by one. As they take their leave, Bigg Boss asks the housemates how their Diwali party should be spiced up.

While a few ask for food, Mannara Chopra says the Diwali party is incomplete without cards. Bigg Boss introduces a game of cards with a twist. Each contestant will be given 3 cards with the names of 3 contestants and they will have to criticize them. There will be two contestants as judges who will announce who among the three contestants performed best. The winner of each round will get to select weekly ration items.

When Abhishek Kumar takes the seat, he takes the opportunity to bash Khanzaadi. He says that she is holding on to his presence to survive inside the house. He continues, “Breaking news ka jo task huya hain, usme wo breaking news ke bahane ek ladke ka dil tod deta hain. Arrey behen, agar tereko hamper chahiye toh mein 20 hamper laa deta hu, par tu kisi ka feelings ka mazak maat uda.”

"(During the breaking news task, she breaks a guy's heart for the sake of breaking news. Sister, if you needed a hamperr, I would have brought you 20. Don't make fun of someone's feelings.)"

Further, Abhishek adds, “Ek romantic way mein hoti hain, jab hum ek dusre ka haat pakad rahe hote hain kuch bhi, aap idhar udhar dekhte hain ki koi camera tilt down hain ya nahi hain.” "(Whenever we try to get close romantically, say, we are holding each other's hands, she checks if any of the cameras are tilted down)"

In the first round, Mannara, Neil, and Sana were invited with Munnar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal as the judges. Mannara wins the first round with Ankita Lokhande as the winner of the second round, and Abhishek Kumar wins the third round. Contestants also enjoy a feast as a buffet of delectable dishes is spread for them at the Bigg Boss 17 Diwali bash.

