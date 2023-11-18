Bigg Boss 17, 17 Nov, 2023: ‘Kitne log Munawar ka fayda utha raha hain?’ Salman Khan asks Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17, 17 Nov, 2023: Today’s Shukravaar ka Vaar was entertaining on many notes. Salman Khan took one-on-one sessions with a few contestants in today's episode. Before that, he shared that he would share his feedback only with those contestants who he thought would listen to him. He called Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, and Munnawar Faruqui.

Salman Khan asks Mannara Chopra if anybody inside the house is using Munawar Faruqui

As soon as Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra enter the therapy room, Salman Khan asks Munawar if he feels bad that he has been transferred to the Dilm room from the Dimaag room. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant replies that he was comfortable in the Dimaag room. However, the Bollywood actor asks him if he feels he has been demoted. He replies, “Nahi bhai, demotion nahi huya.” To this, Mannara nods her head.

Salman Khan continues to explain why he has been transferred to the Dimaag room. He says, "Jisse apki nahi banti, or apko pata hain ki wo aapke sath khel khel rahe hain, wo aap confront nahi karti, iske wajah se huya. (You know a person has been playing games with you to someone who does not get along with you, you do not confront them) That's why this happened."

He also adds, "Ek line draw karni padthi hain jab aapko pata chalta hain ki nahi jam rahi hain. Aapne agar karvat nahi badla is ghar mein toh aap bahar jaoge. Aapko is ghar mein karwat badalna zaroori hain. (You should draw a line. If you do not change your actions in this room, then you will go out. You need to change your actions.)"

Salman Khan then asks Mannara, "Kitne log hain is ghar mein jo Munawar ka fayda utha raha hain?" "(How many people are there in the house who took advantage of Munawar?)"

In response, Mannara shares, "Munawar ka koi fayda nahi utha raha hain, Munawar khud chahte hain ki wo us group mein rehke aapne fayda uthane dey. Wo kafi vocal hain. Jayse wo pichle room mein rehke monitor ke tarah the, par is room mein ake uusko clarity ki zaroorat hain. Kahi log hain jo unke sweetness ka, uska jo na answer back karne ka, jo wo apne se bade ko value karte hain, unka fayda utha leta hain. Mere hisaab se ayese 3 log hain jo ayesa karte hain."

"(Nobody has taken advantage of Munawar. He himself stays in the group and lets them use him. He was a monitor in the previous room, but in this room, he needs clarity. Some people take advantage of his values. I think there are 3 such people)"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, 17 Nov, 2023: Salman Khan calls Isha Malviya ‘onlooker’, says nobody is taking her seriously