Bigg Boss 17, 17 Nov, 2023: Salman Khan calls Isha Malviya ‘onlooker’, says nobody is taking her seriously

Bigg Boss 17, 17 Nov, 2023: Today’s Bigg Boss 17 starts with a massive fight between Sana Raees Khan and Arun Mahashetty. Further, Salman Khan appears in Shukravar Ka Vaar. He expresses his disappointment in a few contestants but does not take any names. He believes that these contestants are not paying any heed to his feedback. So, he announced his decision that he won’t share feedback with them anymore.

Salman Khan calls Isha Malviya 'onlooker’

Host Salman Khan asks the contestants how many of them think they are doing something wrong. Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and many other contestants raise their hands. The host shares that while Anurag Dobhal blamed it on Bigg Boss and him for whatever happened so far since last week, many others might have done the same behind the back. And for this reason, he will not share any feedback with them.

The Bollywood actor says, “Aap dub rahe ho, aap khud ke grave khud dig kar rahe ho, jo aapko karna hain aap karein, mujhe isme koi interest nahi hain- apke badtameezon mein, apke bewakoofi mein.” (Whether you are sinking or digging your own grave, do whatever you want to do; I have no interest in your stupidity.)”

He then adds that he will hold one-on-one sessions with the contestants who he thinks need his advice and will listen to him. He won’t waste his time on the ‘indisciplined’ lot. He says that they must be thinking that they are playing strategically and very smart, but they are inexperienced.

He then calls Ankita Lokhande to the therapy room, followed by Isha Malviya. Salman Khan asks her, “Aapka is ghar mein koi kahaani shuru hui nahi dikh rahi hain kyun?” “(We don’t see you starting any story inside the house)”.

The actor adds that in the initial days, she grabbed all attention owing to her equation with Abhishek Kumar and then Samarth Jurel. But ever since she clarified her relationship with them, that Abhishek is her ex, and she is currently with Samarth, the buzz surrounding them has died. The host also tells her, “Log onlooker ko zyada pasand karte hain or jo mudda mein hain? Aapko is ghar mein koi as a serious contestant lete hi nahi hain. (People like an onlooker more or those who share their opinion? Nobody inside the house takes you as a serious contestant.)”

Isha says that she has tried to be a part of the issues happening every day around the house. Further, she adds that she will keep Salman Khan’s words in mind and take her leave.

Next, Salman Khan asks Mannara Chopra and Munnawar Faruqui to come to the Bigg Boss 17 therapy room.

