Bigg Boss 17, 18 Nov 2023: Isha Malviya says Samarth Jurel forgets her presence in house for hours

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode for 18 Nov 2023 is already gripping. While Salman Khan and other contestants get drenched in the 2023 World Cup fever, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel win a gift hamper as a couple on the show. However, the two are receiving the heat of the internet for getting cozy inside the house. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Isha discusses her equation with Samarth to Abhishek Kumar.

Isha Malviya feels Samarth Jurel can go for hours without talking to her

After winning over Khanzaadi in a challenge, Isha Malviya discusses how things are with Samarth Jurel. The Udaariyan actress talks to Abhishek Kumar and says, "Wo bhul jaata hai agar mai uske paas kuch ghante nahi gayi toh (He forgets me if I don't go to him for a few hours)."

Further, Isha confesses to Abhishek and reveals that she feels like Samarth forgets her presence in the house. A while after, Isha and Vicky Jain also share some words. The latter apparently tries to influence her and talks about how he and Samarth always resolve things up.

Abhishek Kumar questions why Isha Malviya keeps linking him to others

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode also highlighted how Isha explained having no jealousy when Abhishek Kumar flirts with Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra. She clarified that she has no issues with the same and is comfortable with the things.

However, following it, Abhishek comments and questions her: Why does she keep linking him with every other contestant? To this, Isha did not say much and sidelines the matter.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel share a steamy PDA moment

The last episode of Bigg Boss 17 stole the limelight and grabbed the viewers' eyeballs as Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel went cozy inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The latter was seen kissing her belly, cheek, and shoulder. The moment went viral on social media, and netizens had varied opinions on it.

However, in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan also schooled Isha on her equation with Samarth and recalled no one takes her seriously in the house.

For more Bigg Boss 17 updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

