Bigg Boss 17, 18 Nov 2023: Khanzaadi breaks down after losing task to Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande consoles

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 19, 2023 episode began with the host Salman Khan giving a task to Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar chapter, the superstar came up with a challenge for the two. The game lasted for a few minutes but was enough for housemates to pass comments. However, as Isha proved to be the winner, Khanzaadi could not resist crying.

Isha Malviya wins over Khanzaadi in latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode

While elaborating on the game, Salman Khan explains how Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi would try to grab the ball until the buzzer rings. Explaining more, Salman reveals conducting the task in three rounds. Further, the controversial reality show host adds that the one with the ball with her for more rounds will be declared the winner.

As the task starts, Isha Malviya proves to be dominating. She succeeds in keeping the ball with herself for the two rounds and comes out as a winner. Meanwhile, Khanzaadi comments, "Mai kaafi patli hu iss (Isha) se (I'm very slimmer than her)," as she puts all her force to snatch the ball from the Udaariyan actress.

Ankita Lokhande consoles Khanzaadi as she cries over her defeat

Following the task, Khanzaadi fails to control her emotions. She cries in front of Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. The former consoles Khanzaadi and says, "It's natural." Well, the artist felt sad about herself as she could not hold a grip on things around her.

So, the Pavitra Rishta actress explains how she feels the same way when someone puts Vicky Jain on top of her. Meanwhile, Isha conveys the same to Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.

Further, the Weekend Ka War episode had the cast of Farrey gracing the show. Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan also joined the host Salman Khan as he interacted with the contestants.

