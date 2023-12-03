Bigg Boss 17, 2 Dec 2023: 'Aap mujhe bataoge ki mai kab baat karu,' Karan Johar blasts Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17, 2 Dec 2023: In today's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar blasted Abhishek Kumar as the host discussed the latter's intense fight with Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey. The Udaariyaan actor explained getting physically hurt and enduring disrespectful behavior. But what led the host and him to get into a heated conversation? Here's the reason.

Karan Johar loses his cool on Abhishek Kumar

Talking to Karan Johar, Abhishek Kumar said, "I wanted to have a discussion on this. I don't want him to get eliminated or nominated. But I want that if it's my mistake, then my mistakes must be highlighted. If it is his fault, then his fault must be cited."

Further, Karan Johar asked the contestants, "How many fights does Abhishek instigate inside the house?" Interrupting in between, Abhishek Kumar answered, "Saari maine kari hai par wo maine kisi ko physical hurt nahi kiya (I did everything, but I didn't physically hurt anyone)." In response to this, Karan Johar said, "One minute, Abhishek, I am not talking to you, but I am talking to everyone."

Further, Karan Johar asked the same question again to the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Collectively, everyone answered that Abhishek Kumar had instigated several fights. Later, the host asked, "But according to you, Abhishek, you do not initiate any argument?"

Landing an explanation, Abhishek did not talk to the point. This is why Karan Johar went furious and said, "Give me an answer to the question that I am asking; otherwise, stop talking." Even after listening to this, Abhishek did not stop and continuously explained that Arun Mashettey and Tehelka went violent with him.

This was when Karan Johar lost his cool and said furiously, "Why the hell aren't you letting me talk?" The next moment, the celebrated producer asked the actor about the times when he interfered or jumped in between others' fights this week. The Udaariyaan actor answered, "Sir, what else has happened besides this?"

Adding more, Abhishek said, "This is not the rule here that anyone cannot go in between others' fights." Then Karan aggressively asked, "Will you teach me what the rules are and what not?" Later, Abhishek Kumar clarified that he wasn't teaching the rules to him but was actually expressing what he felt.

Reacting to the same, Karan Johar clapped back at him. This time, Abhishek Kumar commented, "Where are you taking the matter to?" Then Karan Johar blasted and commented, "Mai kahan le jaa raha hu baat ko? Mai bhi apna kaam jaanta hu jis tarah tum apna kaam kar rahe ho na. Toh ek kaam karo tum ghar wale yeh decide kar lo ki mai kal wale matter pe discuss karu ya na karu. Kyuki mai baat kahan le jaa raha hu, yeh tumhara haq nahi banta ki tum mujhe batao. It is not your prerogative (I'm taking the matter somewhere else! I have also learned my work the way you are doing your work. So do one thing, you housemates decide whether to discuss yesterday's matter or not. Because where I am taking this matter, it is not your right to tell me. It is not your prerogative)."

Later, Karan Johar went more aggressive and added, "Aapka kya adhikar hai ki aap mujhe bataoge ki mai kab baat karu aur mai kab chup ho jau (What's your right to tell me when should I talk or when should I stay silent)."

