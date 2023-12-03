Bigg Boss 17, 2 Dec 2023: Tehelka grabs Abhishek Kumar's collar, threatens to slap him; gets evicted

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Today's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode had Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Sunny Aryaa getting into an intense fight. The argument went ugly when Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, grabbed the Udaariyaan actor, and the verbal spat turned physical. Meanwhile, Abhishek lost control of his emotions and screamed continuously inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Tehelka turns violent inside Bigg Boss 17 house; faces eviction

Initially, Arun Mashettey consistently urged Isha Malviya to get off the bed; otherwise, the buzzer would ring. Eventually, their conversation on this turned aggressive, and Abhishek barged in. The Udaariyaan actor told Arun to talk decently to Isha and avoid his inappropriate behavior.

While Isha Malviya and Arun Mashettey were already involved in a verbal spat, Abhishek interfered. As a result, the argument shifted between Arun and Abhishek. The two shouted at each other, and the inmates tried to stop them. Meanwhile, Sunny Aryaa also participated actively in the argument and warned Abhishek not to come in Arun's matter.

However, after some time, the brawl apparently ended, but then Tehelka, aka Sunny Aryaa, approached Abhishek, thereby starting a conflict. The former even took away the apple that Abhishek was already eating. The next moment, Sunny Aryaa grabbed the actor's collar and even threatened to slap him hard.

Further, the argument became more aggressive when Sunny also warned Abhishek Kumar that he would throw him in the swimming pool. In between, many contestants, including Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Rinku Dhawan, agreed that Sunny Aryaa's behavior was inappropriate.

Also, after Karan Johar schooled the contestants, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey again discussed their fight. This time, Abhishek cried and slipped into emotional breakdown. He shouted and banged on the table and put off his mic. The actor consistently urged Bigg Boss to talk about the matter.

The next moment, Karan Johar addressed the issue and confronted both Sunny Aryaa and Abhishek Kumar. Following a brief conversation between KJo and the two contestants, Tehelka was announced to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The shocking eviction left him and the other inmates in shock and teary-eyed. In fact, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar cried their lungs out on Sunny Aryaa's eviction.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

