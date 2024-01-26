Bigg Boss 17, 26 Jan: Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'liar'; did he affect her game on show?

Bigg Boss 17 is in its final days. The reality show has received its finalists, and the grand finale is around the corner. In today's episode, Rohit Shetty came into the house and threw some hard-hitting questions at the contestants. The Golmaal director grilled Ankita Lokhande for her game plan and her stint on the show.

Why did Ankita Lokhande call Vicky Jain 'liar'

Tonight, popular Bollywood filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty enters the house and questions Ankita Lokhande over her game. He says, “Throughout the season, yahan pe baithe jitne hain, jo chale gaye wo bhi, unhone yeh kaha ki Vicky ka kya hai, Vicky toh apne biwi ki wajah se aaya hai (Those who are sitting here or those who have walked out have said that Vicky had come here because of his wife).”

Further, Rohit asks her, “Ek alag point of view bhi hai. Agar Vicky na hota toh aapki game kya hoti (There's another point of view also. What would have been your game if Vicky had not been here?).”

The Pavitra Rishta fame replies, “Agar Vicky nahi hota toh shayad main kuch aur kar paati. Shayad main apne decisions aur strongly le paati. That's what I feel (If Vicky had not been there, I could have done something else. Maybe I would put forth my opinions more strongly).”

Next, Rohit Shetty comments, “Bahar nikal ke Vicky ne kuch alag hi kaha hai. Vicky ne yeh kaha hai ki agar Ankita nahi hoti toh shayad mera game kuch aur hi hota. (After coming out, Vicky has said something else. He said that if Ankita wasn't there, his game would have been different).”

To this, Ankita Lokhande apparently agrees and confesses that they might feel such stuff.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi host further explains that Vicky Jain mentioned how Ankita used to interrupt him. Listening to the statement, the actress gets surprised and looks clueless. She comments, “Kitna jhootha hai sir yeh. Maine kabhi usko toka nahi (What a big liar he is. I have never interrupted him).”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar explains that Vicky Jain mentioned the same thing in his last conversation. The Udaariyaan actor revealed that Vicky talked about how he had to break friendships with those whom Ankita disliked. Lastly, the actress adds, “I haven't said anything to him in terms of the game.”

