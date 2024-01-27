Bigg Boss 17, 26 Jan: Munawar Faruqui cries after Rohit Shetty schools him for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17 is making headlines as the finale is only a couple of days away. In today's episode, renowned Bollywood director and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty enters the house, thereby gracing the show. He schools the contestants for their actions and game plans inside the house. After questioning Ankita Lokhande on various aspects, Rohit Shetty confronts Munawar Faruqui for discussing his outside relationships.

Rohit Shetty slams Munawar Faruqui

Rohit Shetty calls Munawar Faruqui and asks certain questions to him to seek his clarification. Targeting his relationship factor with Ayesha, Rohit explains, “Ankita aur Rinku ji thi. Maine dekha ki unhone bahut samjhdaari ki baat ki Munna sach sach bol de aur khatam kar (There were Ankita and Rinku. They wisely told you to speak with honesty and close the matter).”

Further, the Khatron Ke Khiladi host comments, “Jo bhi tha aap dono ke beech, Ayesha aur aapke beech. Jo dusra naam (Munawar’s ex-girlfriend) hai wo main nahi isiliye lena chahunga kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki uss naam ko aapne aur Ayesha ne apne convenience ke hisaab se iss show mein zabardasti ghaseeta hai (Whatever was between Ayesha and you. I don't want to take the second name because I feel that you and Ayesha have dragged her name forcefully in the show).”

Digging further, without taking Munawar’s ex-girlfriend's name, Rohit Shetty adds, “Uss ladki ke naam ko aap logon ko nahi laana chahiye tha aur yeh aapki aur Ayesha ki, dono ki badi mistake hai. Uska naam le leke aap log ro rahe ho. Ek point ke baad mein aisa lagne laga ki uss bechari ka naam lekar aap apne content bana rahe ho (You people should not have taken that girl’s name. It is a big mistake of you and Ayesha. You people are crying by taking her name. After a point, it seemed like you are creating your own content by using her name).”

Schooling Munawar Faruqui, Shetty further expresses, “You were in love with her, you're still in love with her, I don't know. Yeh cheez aapko sambhaalni chahiye thi aur Ayesha jo as a woman aayi thi usko bhi ek dusri ladki ki izzat ko sambhalna chahiye tha. Respect ko dhyan mein rakhna chahiye tha (You should have taken care of this thing, and Ayesha, who came as a woman, should also take care of the dignity of that girl. Respect should be kept in mind).”

Munawar Faruqui cries after Rohit Shetty schools him

After Rohit Shetty slams Munawar Faruqui for messing up things and taking his ex-girlfriend’s name on the show, the stand-up comedian cries. Apologizing to her, he says, “I’m sorry. Mujhe tumhara naam nahi laana chahiye tha (I should not have taken your name). I’ll fix this.”

