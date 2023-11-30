Bigg Boss 17, 29 Nov, 2023: Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain ‘manipulator’ after he nominates Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17 is attracting more and more attention from viewers with its interesting episodes. Speaking of today's episode (Nov 29, 2023), there came a huge twist. As we know, Anurag Dobhal was already nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss. However, this punishment for him reached its end, and eventually, Neil Bhatt replaced him. The latter became the contestant to wear the nomination tag for the entire season.

Vicky Jain and other Dimaag members nominate Neil Bhatt

After a therapy room session over cleanliness, Bigg Boss asked the Dimaag room members to come together and decide whether Anurag Dobhal’s nomination must come to an end or not. Initially, Vicky Jain disagreed and did not want to do so. However, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Sunny Aryaa wished that Anurag should be given a chance.

So, after a mutual discussion between the Dimaag room members, Bigg Boss announced an end to Anurag Dobhal's, also known as the UK07 Rider, entire season nomination. Well, this particular decision will be implemented positively from next week as Anurag is still nominated for now.

Introducing a new twist to this, Bigg Boss asked the Dimaag room members to choose a name who they think should replace Anurag and hold the tag of being nominated for the entire season.

Replying to this, Anurag mentioned Munawar Faruqui. Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa agreed that they would like to go with Sana Raees Khan’s name. When asked the same to Sana, she did not mention anyone's name at first; instead asked Vicky Jain for his opinions.

The next moment, Vicky Jain came up with Neil Bhatt's name and explained how he didn't like his game from the beginning. After listening to these statements, Sana also supported Vicky's decision and voted for Neil Bhatt. However, following the mutual discussion, the Dimaag room nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire season.

Soon after, Sana Raees Khan came out of the room, Aishwarya Sharma called her foolish and silly. The latter even claimed that she could not take a stand on her own. On the other hand, while Neil Bhatt already confronted Vicky Jain aggressively, Aishwarya Sharma called the latter a ‘manipulator.’

