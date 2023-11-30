Bigg Boss 17, 29 Nov 2023: Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya engage in ugly verbal spat over cleanliness issue

Bigg Boss 17 is turning interesting with each passing episode. In today's episode (Nov 29, 2023), Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande got into a huge verbal spat over cleanliness issues. The former claimed that Ankita does not clean the bathroom properly. As the two confronted each other on the same, the discussion eventually turned into a heated argument. Here's what happened.

Isha Malviya calls Ankita Lokhande in therapy room, schools her on cleaning bathroom

As per today’s episode, Bigg Boss asked Isha Malviya to call any of the contestants to the therapy room whom she feels have issues with cleanliness. To this, the Udaariyaan actress cited Ankita's name, and they went to the therapy room. In the therapy room, Isha told Ankita that she kept delaying the task of cleaning the bathroom most of the time. Further, Isha added how even after Ankita claims to have cleaned the bathroom, it doesn't look clean.

To this, Ankita replied that she does her job properly and does not hesitate to pick up the lingerie of other female contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra and Aishwarya Sharma also agreed with Isha Malviya’s statements regarding Ankita Lokhande.

Later, Ankita Lokhande created chaos over the lying undergarments in the bathroom. She called Isha and asked whether it was hers. After the Udaariyaan actress denied it, Ankita furiously went to Mannara Chopra and conveyed the same to her. The Pavitra Rishta actress also told the entire thing to Sana Raees Khan.

A few moments later, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya got into an argument, eventually igniting an ugly spat. The former claimed that she does her job cleaning very well but cannot do it ‘professionally’ like that of Isha. Commenting on this, Isha Malviya said that it isn't professional but it is such a job that everyone does at home at a personal level.

On the other hand, Mannara Chopra showed her support towards Isha. She even discussed how Ankita Lokhande denied moving the boxes after she asked her to arrange them.

