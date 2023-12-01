Bigg Boss 17, 30 Nov 2023: Ankita Lokhande-Munawar Faruqui’s friendship taking new turn; here’s why

Bigg Boss 17, 30 Nov 2023: In today's episode, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande’s friendship inside the house turned strange. The latter wishes not to put any effort into him unless she notices any positive step from Munawar. While explaining the situation to Vicky Jain, she even discusses how Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are together and close.

Ankita Lokhande feels taking step back from her friendship with Munawar Faruqui

Following a huge clash between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra, the former feels that the latter is very possessive of her relations with the inmates. Keeping in mind the same fact, Ankita talked to Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, and Vikas Jain. She says, “Mannara pehle aise nhi thi, woh bahut alag ho gayi hai, negative vibes aane lag gaye hain (Mannara wasn't like this before, she has changed a lot. I'm getting negative vibes from her).”

Later, the Pavitra Rishta actress explains to Vikas Jain her situation and says, “Galat jaa raha abhi Munna. Kyuki wo itna support karta hai aankh band kar ke (Munawar is going wrong now because he supports her (Mannara) blindly).”

Further, Ankita says, “Munawar ek aisa part hai Mannara ke life mei jo bahut important hai. Mai uss se baat karna nahi chhod sakti lekin mai ek step back le lungi jis se ki wo affect na ho (Munawar is that part of Mannara’s life who is very important. I cannot stop talking to him, but I'll take a step back so that he doesn't get hurt).”

The next moment, Ankita Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui to have a word with him. The former explains herself and says, “Kya ho raha hai na Mannara tera ek hai usme kya ho raha hai na mero wajah se kahin na kahin mere ko lag raha ki negativity aayi hai (What's happening is Mannara and you are one and I somewhere feel that because of me, negative has arrived).”

Further, the actress opens up about how she considers Munawar as her good friend. To this, the latter replies that he has the same feeling from his side. Denying it, Ankita Lokhande explains that she will start expecting a lot from Munawar. Not only this, she also explains how she can pick up a fight with him on every little thing in the future.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 30, 2023: 'Haath mat pakad mera,' Munawar Faruqui shouts during fight with Abhishek Kumar