Bigg Boss 17, 7Jan: Samarth Jurel abuses while talking to Isha Malviya; says 'Do whatever you want to'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 7, 2024: In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood actress Tabu graced the reality show, joining the Dabangg host Salman Khan. However, one of the highlights of tonight's episode turned out to be the conversation between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, wherein the latter abused in anger.

Samarth Jurel abuses inside Bigg Boss 17 house

In the garden area, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya had a conversation as the former was disappointed with the fact that the actress accepted that he poked Abhishek Kumar. Jurel said, “I told right that you aren't of anybody. You took his (Abhishek) side.” Adding more, the actor commented, “Yeh samajh honi chahiye ki aapko kab kya bolna hai (You should have an understanding about when to say what).”

Listening to his statements, Isha Malviya felt sorry and landed an apology to him. But Samarth did not accept it and replied, “I am not accepting your sorry.” Dragging the matter, he also commented that he felt shame on her. Isha, on the other hand, tried explaining to Samarth that he actually tried to poke Abhishek Kumar inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Meanwhile, Samarth Jurel began abusing and using cuss words but clarified that he wasn't telling such words to Isha. Apparently ending the conversation, the actor asked her to stay away from him. He said, “Haath jod raha hun aapke mujh se dur raho (I'm folding hands, please stay away from me).” However, Isha consistently asked him not to abuse and explained that using cuss words was not required.

While Samarth Jurel did not want to talk to her, Isha Malviya tried keeping her opinions. But the former told her to do whatever she wanted to. Lastly, he added, “28 tarikh ke baad aap free, mai bhi free (After the 28th, you are free and I'm also free).” Isha asked him what he meant by ‘free,’ but Samarth Jurel did not answer and walked away.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

