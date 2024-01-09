Bigg Boss 17, 8 Jan: Ankita Lokhande loses cool at Abhishek Kumar; did she abuse him while fighting?

In the most recent episode, Jan 8, 2024, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar engage in an ugly spat where the former seemingly starts using cuss words for him. Lately, the actress is upset with the fact that rather than showing thankfulness, Abhishek turned against her, and hence, she loses calm at the Udaariyaan actor. The two attack each other with fiery words, and eventually, their brawl takes a different turn.

Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar lock horns inside the house

Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande feel that Abhishek Kumar is 'thankless' and is standing against those who supported his re-entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Discussing the same, Abhishek clarified that he had already apologized but would continue to put his opinions whenever required. Meanwhile, the actress comments that the ones who raised their hands to give Abhishek Kumar a second chance are at the most fault.

Ankita Lokhande raises her voice while talking to Abhishek, saying, "One can talk only in this tone with you. You are really mad." Requesting Bigg Boss, she adds, "He has some issues for sure. Please do a check-up on him." Further, the Pavitra Rishta fame admits to committing a mistake by letting emotions dominate over her decision.

She points out how Abhishek slapped and went violent inside the house, breaking the rules. On the other hand, Abhishek asks her, "What did I do wrong by pointing you out?." Apparently feeling tired of the argument and the actor's comments, Ankita calls him foolish and shameless.

As the ugly spat continues, Ankita consistently tags him as brainless and abuses him, apparently. However, Kumar asks, “What type of language are you using? Why are you using cuss words? You have abused me twice.” Landing an instant reply, she answers, “What will you do? Go and call Bigg Boss.”

During their brawl, Samarth Jurel apparently calls Abhishek ‘Ch*tiye.’ Although the word was muted, his lip sync made it pretty clear. The former again calls Kumar ‘baap ka mental beta’ and verbally attacks him for his behavior inside the controversial house.

