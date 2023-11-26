Bigg Boss 17: ‘A mass debut’, Janhvi Kapoor cheers for Orry as he debuts on TV

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to post a photo of her best friend Orry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In her post, she cheered for her best friend. Orhan Awatramani or Orry, every Bollywood youngster’s bestie entered the Bigg Boss house today and all eyes are on him.

Janhvi Kapoor’s post for Orry

Just an hour back, Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo which is captured from her television. The picture shows Orry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house hugging contestant Mannara Chopra. It’s the moment the social media personality entered the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Uploading the picture, the Bollywood actress wrote, “A mass debut @orry1.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s social media story here:

Earlier today, Orry posted a video where he is seen dancing with Janhvi Kapoor and doing the hook step of the Pinga song from the movie, Bajirao Mastani. In the clip, Janhvi wore a white and yellow ethnic outfit while Orhan was seen in casuals as they danced together.

Reacting to the video, Janhvi commented, “Missing you.” She also dropped another comment and wrote, "Forgotten me for Big Boss." To this, Orry replied, "@janhvikapoor coming over first thing when I leave this house !!!!!"

Orry enters the Bigg Boss 17 house

In today’s episode, Orry enters the house and the contestants get excited and interact with him. He hugs every contestant and greets them. On the next day, Bigg Boss gives the contestants a task that they need to perform for Orry.

Three rooms of the Bigg Boss 17 house- Dil, Dimaag, and Dum has to host individual parties for the guest. Bigg Boss provides them with a few decoration items. Dil room organises a paparazzi-themed party for Orry, while the Dum room members dress up in black and organize a very simple party, and Dimaag room members dance for him.

Later, Orry announces to Bigg Boss that he liked Dil room’s party the most as his parties are incomplete without paps. As winners, Bigg Boss gives Dil room members an elaborate dinner and permission to take any ration they want from the Dimaag room.

