Bigg Boss 17: 'Aap sabse bade chugalkhor hai', Isha Malviya lashes out at Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show recently had a major twist with room re-shuffle which brought a rift between married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The nominations this week will also be quite interesting.

The upcoming episode will also have a major fight between exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya calls Abhishek Kumar 'Chugalkhor'

As per a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into a major spat wherein the ex-couple called each other 'chugalkhor'. Isha told Abhishek, "Aap sabse bade chugalkhor hai. Aishwarya ki baatein aakar aap Ankita ko bata rahe hai."

(U are the biggest snitcher in the house. You inform Aishwarya's talks to Ankita.)

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo

Further Abhishek said, "Mai bhi kholu kya ab", to which Isha said she isn't afraid and he could go ahead and say everything. Isha tells Abhishek that he is very ill-mannered while he tells her that he should have known him as they have known each other for one and a half years.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's fiasco

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar met each other during the Udaariyaan shoot and fell in love. After dating for about a year, they parted ways. On Bigg Boss 17, Isha revealed that Abhishek was aggressive and violent.

While they fought with each other on the stage of the premiere episode, they became paly after going inside the house. Within a day or two Isha wanted Abhishek in her room. This paved way for the Bigg Boss to get Isha Malviya's current boyfriend to the show.

Isha's boyfriend Samarth Jurel had a grand entry into the show, however, Isha denied being in a relationship with him. Later, after Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui asked her to admit the truth, she accepted her relationship with Samarth.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had lashed out at Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for the kind of drama that they brought to the National Television.

