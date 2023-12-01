Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar; teases fans with BTS video

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, aka Chota Bhaijaan, is all set to spread his charm on Bigg Boss again. Abdu, who recently returned to Mumbai, will be seen gracing the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17. As informed earlier, Karan Johar has taken the baton to host Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight. Abud is likely to join the filmmaker tonight to host the show.

Abdu Rozik shares BTS video from Bigg Boss 17:

Just a few minutes ago, Abdu Rozik took to his social media handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Bigg Boss 17. In this clip, the Tajikistani singer is seen grooving to his popular song, Chota Bhaijaan on the stage of the show. Abdu looks handsome in a black T-shirt, black leather pants, and a cheetah-printed jacket. His curly hairstyle adds charm to his look.

Sharing this video on his Instagram handle, Abdu teased his fans with his caption. The Bigg Boss 16 fame wrote, "New host?! Swagat karo?"

Watch Abdu Rozik's video here-

Celebs react:

His friends and supporters were quick to leave heartfelt comments on the video that Abdu Rozik had uploaded. Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De commented, "Yooo bro! Always welcome," whereas Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid dropped emoticons on this clip. Abdu's close friend, Shiv Thakare, also liked his video.

What to expect from Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Karan Johar will be seen hosting the show instead of Salman Khan. In the promos, it is seen that the filmmaker loses his calm after seeing Abhishek Kumar's furious behavior on the show. Karan slammed Abhishek for crossing his line several times. It was also seen that the filmmaker lashed out at Abhishek for arguing with him.

On the other hand, Karan also confronted Ankita Lokhande for not being vocal about her thoughts. The filmmaker revealed why Ankita stepped back in her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. Ankita claimed that she is possessive, and Karan asked her to reveal her true opinions.

