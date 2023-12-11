Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age-shames Vicky Jain; Ankita Lokhande intervenes

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The previous episodes had a new wildcard entrant Aoora trying to mingle with the contestants on the show. Meanwhile, many fights erupted between Arun Mashettey and Vicky Jain.

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar locked horns with each other.

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's big fight

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain who are from the Dum's Room will be seen getting into a major fight yet again. The duo once shared a brotherly bond however, the dynamics of their relationship have changed considerably. Amidst the fight, Abhishek age-shames Vicky Jain and tells him, '40 saal ka hogaya aur ye kar raha hai' (You're 40 and doing this).

Vicky responds stating that he is proud and is very successful. Ankita Lokhande also intervened and asked Abhishek to watch his words while Kumar mentioned that Vicky called him a 'criminal'.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's fight

Abhishek is often called Vicky Jain's follower and a person who gets influenced by him easily. After being told about the same quite a few times, Abhishek has distanced himself from Vicky.

In yesterday's episode, Abhishek told Vicky that he needs to take the feedback given to him seriously and act accordingly. He also disrespected him during a fight. The fight took an ugly turn with Vicky and Abhishek talking about each others' appearances and feedback given by Salman Khan.

Vicky Jain and Arun Mashettey's fights

Vicky Jain and Arun Mashettey also locked horns as Arun is now given the responsibility of running the house from Dimag Room. In the previous episodes, Arun provoked Vicky a few times and also accepted the same.

As the wildcard entry was announced, Arun wished Vicky luck for investing time and energy in the wildcard contestant and trying to get the person in his group.

Vicky taunted Arun for not being mentioned by Salman Khan throughout the episode and for not being seen in the show.

