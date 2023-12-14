Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar alleges Isha Malviya pre-planned to tarnish his image on National Television

Bigg Boss 17 has taken quite a controversial turn. Many secrets of contestants are being revealed on the show. Abhishek Kumar faced the wrath of host Salman Khan on the previous Weekend Ka Vaar wherein he was pulled up for using derogatory terms for ex-flame Isha and crossing the line of respect in the conversation.

Abhishek Kumar was affected by the Weekend Ka Vaar and tried to work on himself. In previous (Dec 13, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek revealed that Isha had entered the show with an agenda of tarnishing his image.

Abhishek Kumar shares a conversation with his PR

In a conversation with Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar revealed that his PR (Public Relations expert) was earlier supposed to work with Isha Malviya. Isha had appointed her but he wished to work with that PR. Later, the PR dropped Isha Malviya's profile and agreed to manage Abhishek Kumar's profile. Abhishek alleged that in one of the discussions, her PR revealed the reason behind dropping Isha was her negativity. PR told Abhishek that Isha is planning to expose him in the show so that he looks negative.

Abhishek said, "Meri PR jo thi yaha aane se pehle woh usski PR thi pehle. Maine unhe bola tha ke mujhe aap chaiyye they par aap toh chale gaye ho. Unhone kaha mai jana nahi chahti kyu ke yeh bahot negative hai aur bahot negative cheeze karna chahti hai."

"Usne meko bola logo ko bitha ke mujhe expose karna chahati hai. Mere baare mey baate karna chahti hai, woh aur uski mom. Maine kaha haa mujhe pata hai woh yeh sab baatein karegi."

Isha Malviya votes Abhishek Kumar out of captaincy race

In yesterday's episode, in the captaincy task, the contestants got an opportunity to remove any contestant of their choice from the race to become the captain of the house. When Isha got the chance, she removed Abhishek from the race while Abhishek pitched to Isha to not take his name.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's ugly break-up

After dating each other for more than a year, Udaariyaan actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar broke up on an ugly note. In Bigg Boss 17, Isha alleged that Abhishek was extremely aggressive towards her and was also very possessive of her.

She mentioned that in their profession, she was supposed to perform romantic scenes with co-stars but Abhishek didn't like it and would throw a fit. Meanwhile, Abhishek alleged that Isha had many male friends and she liked partying till late at night which didn't go down well with him.

However, Abhishek took the blame for the break-up stating that he wasn't as mature as he is now.

Abhishek Kumar's emotional breakdown on Samarth Jurel's entry in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were working on their bond and tried to mend things but he again got very possessive about her in the show. Abhishek was miffed with Isha goofing around with Munawar in the first week. He confronted her and asked her to stay away from him.

Abhishek suffered a massive emotional breakdown on seeing Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel in the house. Isha initially denied her relationship with Samarth, however, later she announced them being a couple leaving Kumar shattered.

However, soon Abhishek got the hold of reality.

