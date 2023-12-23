Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya break down; Latter calls former ‘sabse nakli contestant’

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were two of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 17. From showing their love for each other to bringing up ugly allegations, the ex-couple had a roller coaster journey on the show. On episode 69 of Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Abhishek got into another fight, with Isha calling Abhishek Kumar ‘the most fake contestant’ of this season.

Isha Malviya calls Abhishek Kumar ‘the most fake contestant’

Day 68 of Bigg Boss 17 started with the contestants preparing their breakfast in the kitchen area. As Abhishek came to heat something in the microwave, Isha Malviya asked him not to say, “Microwave kharap ho jayega.” In response, Abhishek said that the microwave got damaged because of Isha, as she was trying to boil eggs in it and she should have known that microwaves cannot boil eggs.

Saying that she was doing it for him only, Isha replied that she should learn to draw the line, as she can never have a normal conversation with Abhishek without the latter screaming. Abhishek replied, “Drame maat karo." (Don’t do drama). “Aapke drame hain, aap jaake roiye, (You do drama, go and cry),” answered back Isha.

Both contestants brought up incidents from the previous night as the two had a breakdown. As Abhishek told him that she was also crying last night, Isha replied, “Mera genuine hain. Ek mahine mein ekbar rona aata hain. Aap toh roz kone mein rote rehte ho.”

Advertisement

She continued with a smile, “I do not have fake emotions like you. Aap ho Bigg Boss 17 ka sabse nakli contestant.” The two then argue about who told Isha about Abhishek’s breakdown. As the latter left, he told Isha that he heard good things about him from Isha. He wondered if Isha told these genuinely or just wanted to impress Abhishek.

Samarth asked Isha what good things she had told him. Isha asked him to assume. Then she answered, “Mein nahi ladna chahti hu Abhishek se. Paar Samarth aur Abhishek ke ladhai mein, mereko aana padhta hai. Taab Abhishek mera personal comment karta hain and I don’t feel good about it.”

“(I don’t want to fight with Abhishek. But whenever he fights with Samarth, I have to intervene. And Abhishek comments on my personal matter which I don’t like).”

As Samarth questioned her, saying that she doesn’t like fighting with Abhishek, Isha clarified, “Mujhe nahi achha lagta hain jo aapke barein mein wo bolta hain. Toh mein aati hu aapke taraf se bolne. Despite the fact that wo meri ladhai nahi hoti hain.”

“(I do not like the things he tells you. That’s why I intervene, even though it’s not my personal fight).”

Besides Abhishek and Isha’s argument, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui’s rift was another highlight of the episode.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 22, 2023: Mannara Chopra reacts as Munawar Faruqui calls her hypocrite