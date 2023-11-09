Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar breaks down after argument with Isha Malviya; Mannara Chopra consoles him

Yesterday (Nov 8)’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw a lot of fights, conflicts, and arguments inside the house. Contestant Abhishek Kumar also had a breakdown after he had differences with his ex-lover and contestant Isha Malviya. There were also some moments between the former and Khanzaadi that caught the attention of the viewers.

Abhishek Kumar breaks down after Isha Malviya denies making him coffee

Abhishek Kumar was seen eating his breakfast in Dil room with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek, Isha, and Aishwarya get into an argument over milk. Isha took Aishwarya’s side and asked him not to scream, which made him react.

Aishwarya took Abhishek’s name upon being asked who opened the milk carton. Abhishek left his breakfast and screamed that she should not have taken her name when she didn’t know the truth. She clarified that she spoke in a normal tone. Isha came and repeated the same asking Abhishek why he was screaming.

As Aishwarya and Isha closed the door, Abhishek came running which made Isha say, “bhaag ke aa raha hain, tu marne aa raha hain kya? (Why did you come charging? Will you hit me?)”

Later, the housemates were seen sitting in the kitchen area, where Abhishek asked Isha Malviya to make him coffee, but she denied stating that she had a cold. Mannara teased her and she continued explaining herself.

Abhishek got up and walked away. He went to the washroom and cried. Mannara and Naveed were seen consoling him. While Naveed stood and watched him silently, Mannara asked him not to cry as it would give Isha more power. She told him, "Cutie aur hottie reh, ye jazbaa se bahar nikal. (Remain a cutie and hottie, come out of this passion for her.)"

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara was also seen flirting with Abhishek for ration. On the other hand, there was a cosy moment between Abhishek and Khanzaadi. While Khanzaadi was sleeping on her bed, Abhishek came there to talk to her. He put a pillow and held her hand under the pillow. She told him that everybody could see. Munawar Faruqui noticed it.

