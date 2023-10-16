Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets aggressive; Bigg Boss reprimands Vicky Jain leaving Ankita Lokhande upset

Bigg Boss 17 has begun! The grand premiere was filled with a lot of interesting snippets. Salman Khan started off the show with exciting performances of his popular songs. The lineup of contestants this season is very intriguing. The grand premiere had a few controversial moments. Ex-flame Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar shared a snippet of their story, leaving everyone wanting to see more of them. And the game has begun as the show's first promo is out which ensures entertainment laced with controversies.

Abhishek Kumar gets aggressive

In a promo released by the channel, Udaariyaan and Bekaboo fame Abhishek Kumar got into an ugly fight with fellow contestants of Bigg Boss 17. It all started with a discussion in the living room. Abhishek asked Isha to not say a certain thing again and again. Isha was reluctant that everybody has the right to speak. Abhishek charged towards her while she asked him to back off. The co-contestants were shocked to see the duo in a fight. Later, Abhishek had a spat with Arun Mashetty. He also locked horns with Sunny Aryaa. Munawar Faruqui intervened and tried to stop the fight. A few contestants appeared miffed with Abhishek.

Take a look at the promo

Bigg Boss reprimands Vicky Jain; Ankita Lokhande upset

In another chunk of the promo, Vicky Jain is seen mingling with the contestants from Dimag's room. He is seen discussing strategies to get into his favorite room. He tells Sunny Aryaa that they should ask contestants to choose their favorite rooms and beds and they would all run for their preferences. Bigg Boss made an announcement and asked VIcky if he had so much brains, why he went after Ankita to the room she chose, and why not choose the one he preferred. Ankita looked visibly upset with the announcement.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Bigg Boss 17 contestants list includes popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Feroza Khan, Arun Mashetty, Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal and Navid Sole.

