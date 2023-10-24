Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets aggressive over Isha Malviya's behavior; cries inconsolably

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The audiences have started to align their loyalties with their favorites in the house. Two of the most talked about contestants this season are Udaariyaan actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The duo have past baggage and have confessed to many disturbing things from their past.

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan advised both the actors to be careful and move on in life. However, viewers will witness another major fight between the ex-couple in the upcoming episodes.

Abhishek Kumar gets aggressive and cries inconsolably

In a recent promo released by the makers, Abhishek Kumar is seen losing his calm over ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. Isha was in Abhishek's room, and while she was miffed and headed to leave, Abhishek requested her to sit and talk. Malviya stormed out of the room, leaving Abhishek agitated. He later confronted Isha and stated that her behavior was affecting him. After the confrontation, Abhishek had a meltdown moment and cried his heart out.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17's recent promo

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's connection

Both Isha and Abhishek were a part of Udaariyaan. They maintained that they shared a close connection and were exploring their relationship while Abhishek grew highly possessive of his girlfriend, Isha. So much so that he locked himself for hours when Isha had her first onscreen wedding. Abhishek would also have a problem with Isha performing romantic scenes with other co-stars.

At the Bigg Boss 17 premiere episode, Isha and Abhishek had a war of words in front of host Salman Khan. In the conversation, Isha alleged that Abhishek was physically violent while he stated that he was only defending himself.

Bigg Boss 17 so far

Bigg Boss 17 had an impressive start with a crack between couples Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt. Mannara Chopra's cute bond with Munawar Faruqui is also quite talked about. Meanwhile, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, has locked horns with Ankita Lokhande. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness the contestants being reshuffled from their rooms.



ALSO READ: Kindly SHUT UP: Producer Sandiip Sikcand hinting at Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande for her TV fraternity stand?