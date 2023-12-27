Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets furious as Isha Malviya chooses Samarth Jurel in nomination task

In yesterday’s (December 26) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar broke down. He got furious at Isha Malviya after the latter decided to choose Samarth Jurel over Abhishek in the nomination task. Abhishek also called the captain of the house, Isha biased for her decision. A few other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house also called Isha biased.

Isha Malviya chooses Samarth Jurel for the nomination task

Bigg Boss gave Isha Malviya the responsibility to preside over the nomination task. In the task, the contestants would gather outside room no. 3 and would enter as soon as they heard the phone ring. The one who picks up the phone first will get the chance to pick one contestant for this week’s elimination.

As Bigg Boss announces this, Isha Malviya enters the room and waits for the phone to ring. Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel stay ahead of the queue. As soon as the phone rings, Abhishek enters and picks up the phone. But he falls, and Samarth is also seen near the phone.

Bigg Boss asks Isha about her decision and she takes Samarth Jurel’s name. Abhishek gets furious and yells that this is a biased decision. Bigg Boss says that Isha’s decision is final and Samartth picks up the phone to announce the name of the contestants that he would nominate for this week’s elimination. He takes Rinku Dhawan’s name on the grounds that she is very biased and has not contributed much to the game.

Abhishek Kumar's reaction to Isha Malviya's decision

As Isha Malviya tells Bigg Boss, "Abhishek ne uthaya par uske haat se phone chhut gaya, so mere taraf se it's Samarth, (Abhishek's hand slipped from the phone)" Abhishek says that she is lying. Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt also say that it seems the nomination game's winner is fixed, as Isha will only take Samarth's name no matter who picks up the phone first.

After everything wraps up, Abhishek Kumar is seen talking to the camera. He says, "Bohot gandi ladki hai ye. Heartless ekdam. Jo ladki 1 mahina mein move on kar gayi, aur mein 6 mahine bed pe padha raha. Wo ladki hain ye, chiii."

"(She is very cheap, heartless. The kind of girl who moved on within 1 month and I was lying in bed for 6 months.)"

He also breaks down in the bedroom in front of Anurag Dobhal and Neil Bhatt and calls it an unfair decision. Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui also intervened to calm him down. Abhishek announced his decision that he won't go for the next tasks.

Neil also tells Abhishek that Isha knows what hurts Abhishek and she uses that. Munawar adds that Abhishek should take revenge when the opportunity comes.

Bigg Boss cancels nomination task

On the other hand, the next round of the task gets cancelled as Abhishek stands in front and wraps his hand around the pillar. Unable to close the door, Isha tells Bigg Boss that the contestants are not stepping back. After chaos and confusion, Bigg Boss cancels the task.

Abhishek says to Isha, "Bewakoof lag rahi hain, biased. Bahar pata nahi kya kya bol rahe hain tere baarein mein. (You look stupid and biased. People are talking about you outside.)" The latter calls her ex-lover 'mental'.

Later, Bigg Boss asks Isha to take two names for this week's nomination and she takes Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's names.

