Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar grilled by media for defending Munawar Faruqui in Ayesha Khan incident

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for the most awaited media press conference inside the controversial house. This has been one of the standard concepts of Bigg Boss for many seasons which is often anticipated wherein the contestants have to face tough questions by media professionals and they can't dodge them.

This season, the media will go all out and grill the contestants for their behavior in the show. Abhishek Kumar will be questioned for defending Munawar Faruqui.

Abhishek Kumar on defending Munawar Faruqui in Ayesha Khan's matter

Abhishek Kumar was often seen as motivating Munawar Faruqui to forget about Ayesha Khan and the revelation that she made on National Television and asked him to get back into the game. He also told Munawar that what he did was fine and it was very casual. The media asked Abhishek why he defended Munawar over Ayesha Khan's matter and made it look like a casual thing while cheating on a woman can never be casual.

Abhishek responded stating that he always felt and even told Munawar that he was wrong. However, as a friend, he tried to boost his morale by saying anything and everything that could help him get back on his feet and play the game like before.

Abhishek Kumar on past revelations on the show

When asked about making a mockery of his relationship with Isha, Abhishek Kumar mentioned that he never wanted the same and had even called Isha before the show to tell her that he doesn't want things of the past to be discussed in the house because both of their names can get spoilt. However, after 7-8 weeks, he made up his mind that he would also speak up if Isha talked about the past and that's what happened.

Abhishek Kumar questioned about his re-entry

A media professional asked the Udaariyaan actor why as a dignified man he didn't ask Bigg Boss to remain fair and eliminate him for slapping Samarth Jurel. When Tehelka grabbed his collar aggressively, he went haywire and demanded action but when he slapped Samarth, why did he accept the decision of his re-entry?

Abhishek stated that he never wanted Tehelka's elimination and demanded some action to be taken or at least the incident being talked about but when the decision was announced, they had accepted it as it was taken by the makers of the show whom he respects the most.