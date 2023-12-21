Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar nominates Samarth Jurel; alleges exploitation of Isha Malviya in fight

Bigg Boss 17: As the day progresses, Bigg Boss 17 intensifies in strength and competition. Housemates leave no possible opportunity to nominate rivals or contestants they dislike. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the nomination task unfolded and many contestants selected their nominees they would want to be excluded from the show. When it was Abhishek Kumar's turn to nominate, he chose to name Samarth Jurel.

Abhishek Kumar alleges Samarth Jurel of using Isha Malviya:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar nominated Samarth Jurel with a playful remark, "Mera pehla naam hoga, very cutest…sorry dumbest. (My first name will be, very cutest...sorry dumbest)” and continued critically, stating, "Iske paas koi game nahi hai, Iska astitva nahi hai, Iska abhi bhi wajood nahi hai, Isha ke alawa. (He has no game; he has no existence; he still does not have a presence except for Isha.)” Abhishek alleged that Samarth uses Isha to instigate fights, saying, "Main baar baar Isha ko drag nahi kar raha hu, yeh Isha ko drag karta haai aur Isha ko use karta hai, mere saath fight karne mein.” (I am not repeatedly dragging Isha; he drags Isha and uses Isha to fight against me.)

Isha Malviya defended Samarth, sarcastically saying, "Aapne toh kuch kaha kaha hai, sona tapakta hai muh se aapke. (You've never said anything; gold seems to drop from your mouth.)” Abhishek humorously responded while nominating someone else, "Jaise ke Isha ne kaha hai, ki main rishte nahi nibhata hu. Toh maine rishta abhi tak nibhaya hai. Isloye maine aapko nominate nahi kiya hai.” (As Isha has said, I don't fulfill relationships. So far, I have maintained the relationship. That's why I haven't nominated you.)

Rinku Dhawan applauded the Udaariyaan actor, saying, "This is Mic Drop". However, Isha, Samarth, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain criticized Abhishek, claiming he disrespected Isha on multiple occasions. They questioned Rinku Dhawan, saying, "Risto ke chithde uda diye, cheer faad kar raha tha tab aapne kuch nahi bola.” (You didn't say anything when relationships were being torn apart.)

Abhishek Kumar's second nominee for elimination was Ankita Lokhande.

Have a look at today’s promo of Bigg Boss 17:

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal and Ankita Lokhande are the contestants nominated for this week. The episode showcased a mix of accusations and disagreements, setting tension among the housemates.

