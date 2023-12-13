Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar reveals he is hurt seeing Isha Malviya get intimate with Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 is getting spicier with each passing episode. The show which has an interesting mix of contestants is witnessing a love triangle between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel . While Abhishek claims that he has moved on from his relationship with Isha, he was recently seen speaking to Ankita Lokhande about Isha sharing intimate moments with Samarth on the show.

Abhishek Kumar confesses getting hurt by Isha and Samarth’s physical closeness

Viewers have frequently seen Samarth getting cozy with his ladylove inside the controversial house. Talking about the same to Ankita, Abhishek who has dated Isha in the past said that he feels hurt and uncomfortable when he sees Isha and Samarth coming closer. He mentioned that it is difficult for him to cope with the fact that Isha is in another relationship now and she is physically involved with him as well.

Further in the conversation, Abhishek opened up about his feelings for Khanzaadi. He said that he is not using Khanzaadi and if he had to use her he would probably have an affair with her.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17:

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya began grabbing headlines for their complicated story since the time they entered Bigg Boss 17 together. The ex-flames had a verbal spat in front of Salman Khan on the first day itself, on the premiere night stage. However, after living together for a few days inside the house, they patched up. Isha even allowed Abhishek to sleep with her on the same bed. When things were becoming normal between the ex-lovers, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show. Though Isha initially denied her fling with Samarth, she later accepted it and since then, audiences have witnessed multiple lovey-dovey moments between the couple.

Advertisement

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan. It provides engaging content to the viewers. The contestants who are part of the 17th season of Bigg Boss include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora has just joined the show as a wildcard entry.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi discusses Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's argument; says THIS to former