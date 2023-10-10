Bigg Boss 17: Abhishekh Malhan to Gautam Gulati; celeb fame soars after Salman Khan's show

With the imminent arrival of Bigg Boss 17, fan anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Makers have tantalizingly hinted at an array of twists and turns that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. This season, a diverse cast including renowned YouTubers and television celebrities is set to grace the Bigg Boss house. For the next four months, these participants must rely on their wit, intelligence, and resilience to navigate the challenges within the BB house. Undoubtedly, Salman Khan's charismatic hosting has consistently delivered top-notch entertainment over the years, catapulting many contestants to instant stardom upon their exit from the show.

Here are some of the Bigg Boss contestants who climbed the fame post their Bigg Boss journey-

Abhishek Malhan

Popularly known as Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber performed exceptionally well on the show and became the first runner-up. The content creator was recently seen in a music video with fellow participant Jiya Shankar in Judaiyaan. The YouTuber posts daily vlogs about his day and updates his fans about his upcoming projects.

Manisha Rani

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Manisha Rani had a difficult childhood. She worked as a waitress just to get herself into a dance school or make her name in the showbiz. She started posting videos on TikTok and became a popular influencer from her dance and acting videos. She was offered to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 and became one of the finalists. She instantly rose to fame and became a fan-favorite contestant on the show. Now, has a lot of projects and music videos lined up and also opened her YouTube channel for her fans.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati is known for his television shows Big F and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He later participated in Bigg Boss 8 where he won the show. He rose to fame after the show and was seen in movies and many popular television shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Behen Hogi Teri, and now is seen in Roadies Revolution. Many of us know him by his meme, "Big Boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai" which instantly became viral on all social media platforms.

Shehnaaz Gill

From the image of the girl next door image to the diva of Bollywood, Shehnaaz Gill has put her hard work to reach at the point. She was a part of Punjabi film industry and did many projects there but after appearing in Bigg Boss 13, she became an instant star. She did many endorsements, signed a movie with Salman Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and now is one of the leads in Thank You For Coming. She also owns her talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz, where she brings popular celebs from Television and Bollywood and talk about their ventures.

Archana Gautam

The model-turned-politician, Archana Gautam was seen in Bigg Boss 16. She participated in many beauty pageants represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018, and won the title of Most Talent 2018. In Bigg Boss 16 she was seen having lots of arguments with the contestants on the show. She later became a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Previous seasons of Bigg Boss

In the last year, the makers concluded Bigg Boss 16 as well as Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss 16 was won by rapper MC Stan while Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up. Elvish Yadav lifted the winners' trophy for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek Malhan finished in the first runners-up spot.

